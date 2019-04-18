Beto O'Rourke takes presidential campaign to Virginia, New Hampshire

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Former Texas Congressman, failed Democratic Senate candidate and now 2020 Democratic Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke is testing the waters in the East.

The Texas makes a campaign swing through Maryland and Virginia this week, where some supporters traveled quite a distance to rally with the candidate.

"I'm a Beto kid," said John Hutchinson, of Raleigh, North Carolina. He and his mom drove from Raleigh to see O'Rourke. Hutchinson said, of his adoration of O'Rourke:

"I just like him. He doesn't worry too much about politics. He just wants to know what people need and he's just going to fix it."

O'Rourke is one out of nearly 20 Democrats seeking the 2020 Presidential nomination — and the first to visit Virginia.

Alexandria, Virginia, City Councilman Canek Aguirre introduced O'Rourke to the rapt crowd. "A fourth generation Texan was able to stir excitement on the other side of the country and by the looks of this room, he's still doing it."

Once he took, the stage, O'Rourke told the crowd he is fighting for equality and lowering health care costs.

"I'm running to serve you as the next president of the United States of America. Guaranteed high-quality, universal health care for every child, every woman, every man in this country."

And he criticized President Donald Trump for his stance on immigration, saying "The way to address this is not with walls or cages or militarization or hatred. Not the President’s words to describe Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals."

O'Rourke's campaign continues North on Thursday, where he plans to hold several town halls in New Hampshire.