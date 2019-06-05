Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Man on Boy Scouts trip in Colorado dies in rafting accident
Top Stories
Police search for stabbing suspect in downtown Austin Wednesday; 1 hurt
Alleged stalker arrested, accused of trying to break into apartment complex
Governor Abbott signs ‘Beer-to-Go’ bill into law
13 Virginia nuns make ‘holy cheese’ to help community
Weather
Forecast
Weather Blog
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Tropical
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Clear the Shelters
Search
Search
Search
Washington-DC
Republicans, Democrats split on how to handle migrant housing
Gun control groups fight for federal law changes
Bills to bump lawmakers’ pay face pushback
FCC poised to crackdown on robocalls
‘Combating Military Sexual Assault Act’ aims to improve accountability, victim support
More Washington-DC Headlines
Actress testifies about mental health of black youth
Back from Europe, Trump admin. focuses on Mexico talks
President Trump’s threat of Mexico tariffs could take effect next week
Crowds gather at D-Day Memorial in Virginia to mark 75th anniversary
Texas groups receive RFK Human Rights Award
‘Bringing him home’: D-Day vet buried at Arlington
Man fights to get his father a Medal of Honor for his heroism in WWII
Senator seeks to disarm anyone convicted of a hate crime
Senators pushing to close loophole in gun sale background checks
Lawmakers discuss climate change
Top Stories
Trump, GOP prioritize USMCA deal; Dems want more issues addressed
Gov. Abbott signs public school finance reform bill into law
Alleged stalker arrested, accused of trying to break into apartment complex
Governor Abbott signs ‘Beer-to-Go’ bill into law
13 Virginia nuns make ‘holy cheese’ to help community
Texas woman donates her kidney to her father
Trump compares first lady ‘Melania T’ to ‘Jackie O’
Migrants complain of poor conditions at US holding centers
Google plans to expand its presence in Austin
New York ends religious vaccine exemption
More Top Stories
Tweets by NexstarDC
Don't Miss
Schlitterbahn sells New Braunfels and Galveston properties
Tobacco purchasing age will be 21 beginning in September
CLAIMED! Austin resident is winner of $5 million Mega Millions prize drawn in May
Missing Texas hiker calls rescue in Arkansas a miracle