Arrest warrants suspended, automatic personal bonds issued to keep COVID-19 from spreading in Travis County jails

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County has suspended warrants for certain low-level, non-violent offenses, in order to curb the threat of COVID-19 in county jails.

District judges have also moved to allow certain persons charged with these crimes to be automatically released from jail on a personal bond, “in the interest of justice and fairness.”

Judges have agreed to temporarily suspend active warrants and issue personal bonds for the following felony offenses:

State jail felony and third-degree felony Possession of a Controlled Substance

State jail felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance

State jail felony and third-degree felony Possession of Marijuana

Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud

State jail felony Credit or Debit Card Abuse

State jail felony Criminal Mischief, unless fire or a deadly weapon was used in the commission of the offense

State jail felony False Statement to Obtain Property or Credit

State jail felony Forgery

State jail felony Fraudulent Destruction, Removal or Concealment of a Writing

State jail felony Graffiti

State jail felony Interference with Railroad Property

State jail felony Prostitution

State jail felony Securing Execution of a Document by Deception

State jail felony Tampering with Physical Evidence or Attempt to Tamper with Physical Evidence

State jail felony Theft

State jail felony Theft of Service

The order on warrants states the Travis County Sheriff’s Office will relate the order to all law enforcement officers requesting confirmation of warrants, “so that they are aware not to bring low-level offenders to the jail during this time.“

If a peace officer believes a person with a suspended warrant needs to be arrested for a “specific articulable reason,” the officer has to contact the magistrate who issued the warrant in order to reactivate it.

“It is particularly significant to implement this policy now, when we are all laser-focused on preventing the introduction of COVID-19 into our jail,” said Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore.

We are doing everything possible to prevent #Covid_19 in our corrections facilities. This is just one of our many efforts to ensure the safety of everyone during this crisis. — Margaret Moore (@ElectMargaret) March 21, 2020

These orders went into effect this week and will last until May 8.

This follows another emergency standing order, signed March 17, suspending active warrants for all misdemeanor offenses, except:

Unlawful Restraint

Violation of Protective Order

Unlawful Carrying Weapons

Assault with Bodily Injury

Assault Family Violence

Assault Dating Violence

Indecent Assault

Terroristic Threat

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Travis County jails. At last check, three inmates with possible symptoms had been isolated for observation.

An office spokes person said they were taking extra precautions to protect against the spread of the virus, according to an office spokesperson.