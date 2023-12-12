TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Christmas is fast approaching and many families will turn to non profits like Toys for Tots for a little help.

“I found out that we were receiving toys from non profit foundations,” said Toys for Tots Austin coordinator Samantha Martinez.

Martinez says her family relied on organizations like Toys for Tots during the holidays and now she is in charge of making sure families in need get all the help they can.

“To even just donate a $5 toy, even that small act will make the hugest difference,” Martinez said.

This year, organizers tell KXAN demand is way up, but donations have not been coming in like in years past.

“This year the demand went from 1,500 families to almost 3,000,” said Major Jeremiah Dennis who is one of the organizers.

Dennis says the warehouse looks almost empty compared to last year.

“It is probably about 50 percent of what it was last year,” said Dennis.

That hasn’t stopped volunteers like Robert Rodriguez from stopping by to help.

“I am an austin native, I was born and raised here and it is an honor to serve my community through the Toys for Toys Foundation,” said Rodriguez. “Hopefully I make a difference in that childs life.”

Distribution starts on Wednesday, but organizer tell KXAN they are still hoping to get some donations.

“I wish every child walking out of here has a bike, I wish every child walking out of here had a red bag from santa full of toys,” said Dennis.

Toys for Tots is put on by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

Organizers tell KXAN they are still looking for volunteers and still need toys for the 10-12 boys and girls age group as well as for toddlers.

For more information on ways to help and important dates click here.