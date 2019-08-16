Walmart shooter’s high school cancels football game in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— Plano High School, where the alleged El Paso Walmart shooter graduated from, has canceled its upcoming football game in El Paso.

Plano was scheduled to travel to El Paso to play Eastwood High School on Sept. 6. That game is now canceled, according to the Plano Independent School District.

El Paso Police said that Patrick Crusius, 21, carried out the mass shooting at the Wlamrt next to Cielo Vista Mall, killing 22 and injuring 25 more. Multiple media reports have stated that Crusius was a 2017 graduate of Plano Senior High School.

A document allegedly left behind by Crusius stated that he was targeting Mexicans. Court affidavits say that he told police the same thing.

His family and members of his community have denounced Crusius alleged racist motives and the shootings.

As the greater El Paso community continues to cope with the loss and devastation experienced on August 3, Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser opened a dialogue with Ysleta ISD Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre regarding the second annual out-of-district matchup between Plano Senior High and Eastwood High, scheduled for September 6. After consulting with local law enforcement agencies, Plano ISD administrators felt obligated to prioritize the safety of the participating players, students, families and communities, and have concluded that the timing of the game falls too soon after the tragedy in El Paso. Statement from Plano ISD

Booster clubs from both teams had begun working together for a joint message of “unity and healing,” Plano Senior High School Principal Sarah Watkins said in the news release. Those efforts will continue.

“We grieve with our neighbors in El Paso and are heartbroken that what is happening in society today is affecting our kids and our communities,” said Superintendent Bonser. “Our students and coaches were eager for this opportunity to come together with Eastwood High to promote a message of compassion and healing, but what should be a celebratory event would be encumbered by safety concerns for the participants and fans of both teams. Our top priority must be the safety of all.”

