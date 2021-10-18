WalletHub: Rice beats UT in best Texas college rankings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to the personal finance website WalletHub, the University of Texas at Austin is not the best college in Texas.

The site used 30 different types of criteria to rank schools all across the country as early-decision application deadlines near, and those at WalletHub have named Rice University in Houston as the state’s best place of higher learning with UT coming in at No. 2.

The site ranked Rice, a private research university in southwest Houston, No. 1 in admission rate, student-faculty ratio, gender and racial diversity, graduation rate and post-attendance median salary. UT came in second in attendance rate and graduation rate while performing better than Rice in net cost and campus safety.

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in Texas, according to WalletHub:

Rice University, Houston

University of Texas at Austin

Trinity University, San Antonio

Texas A&M University, College Station

Southwestern University, Georgetown

University of Dallas

Southern Methodist University, Dallas

Austin College, Sherman

LeTourneau University, Longview

University of Houston

Rice ranked No. 6 overall in WalletHub’s rankings. Massachusetts Institute of Technology finished at the top of the rankings, followed by Princeton University, Cal Tech, Harvard and Yale. UT finished at No. 45 overall in the 96th percentile of the rankings.