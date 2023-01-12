AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a city grappling with a housing crisis, there’s a small window of opportunity to — maybe — get an affordable home.

The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) is opening up a few affordable housing building waitlists this week, which will all close at 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 17. Those include:

Pathways at Northloop (1 and 2 bedrooms)

Pathways at Santa Rita Courts (1-5 bedrooms)

Pathways at Thurmond Heights (1-4 bedrooms)

You can apply through the online portal here.

HACA said they’ll use a lottery system to select applicants for the number of units expected to become vacant over the next year, and place those applicants on the waitlist.

This comes about a week after HACA opened up another waiting list for Pathways at Chalmers Court West, located on East 3rd Street.

That building will include 140 income-restricted rentals with one-to-four-bedroom options, with preference for neighbors who used to live there and want to come back.

You can apply for those units through this online portal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.