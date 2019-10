WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Waco police have given the all-clear after responding to a shooting near Baylor University Thursday evening.

Baylor University tweeted an alert for students around 4:40 p.m. telling them to seek shelter immediately and to stay away from doors and windows.

BAYLOR ALERT: THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Dangerous Situation! Seek secure shelter immediately, away from doors and windows. (NOT WEATHER RELATED) More info to follow. — Baylor University (@Baylor) October 3, 2019

They followed up saying the Waco police were at the Eastgate Apartments on South Fifth Street after a reported shooting.

