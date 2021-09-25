LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — The Lorena Police Department in McLennan County, Texas, has arrested an individual who indicated he made threats on an Instagram account in hopes that classes at Lorena High School would be cancelled Friday.

Lorena PD posted on social media Thursday night that anytime a threat like this is discovered, it is taken very seriously by the school district and the department. All resources available will be used to determine the sender of these messages.

The department continues to investigate, and believes there are no credible threats toward the schools, staff or any students. However, extra officers will be provided around the campuses on Friday.

Source: Lorena Police Department