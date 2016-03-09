VonTrey Clark shows up for court appearance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pre-trial hearing in the capital murder case of former Austin police officer, VonTrey Clark has been reset to the end of the month. Clark is charged in the death of Samantha Dean and her unborn baby.

The hearing, which was scheduled for Wednesday, was pushed back two weeks earlier when Clark’s lawyer filed a motion in February to have the grand jury indictment against him dismissed.

Clark did appear in court on Wednesday but the judge is not allowing cameras inside the courtroom. Clark’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 23.

Dean was found shot to death in Bastrop on Feb. 4, 2015. Clark is believed to be the father of Dean’s unborn baby.

Kevin Watson, Clark’s friend, is also a suspect in the case. Watson is currently in Harris County Jail on unrelated drug charges.