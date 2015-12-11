VonTrey Clark receives additional suspension from Austin Police

VonTrey Clark (in blue) as he was booked into the Bastrop County Jail Sept 2nd, 2015. (Juan Salinas/KXAN News)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN has obtained a memo outlining an additional suspension of VonTrey Clark, a former Austin police officer facing a capital murder charge in the death of a pregnant victims services counselor.

Austin’s Police Chief Art Acevedo indefinitely suspended VonTrey Clark in July alleging he was absent without leave when he left the country for Bali, Indonesia. Federal agents returned him to the United States in early September.

The newly-obtained memo dated Oct. 22, the day after a Bastrop County grand jury indicted Clark shows the officer is suspended without pay until 30 days after the final outcome of his murder trial. Since Clark is already in the Bastrop County jail awaiting a pre-trial hearing set for February, the new suspension notice serves a formality should Clark be acquitted.

Chief Acevedo wrote, “Texas Local Government Code… allows me, within 30 days after the final disposition of this indictment, to bring charges against you for a violation of Civil Service Rules should I choose to do so.”

Clark is charged in the shooting death of Samantha Dean and her unborn baby Madeleine. Her body was found outside a Bastrop County shopping center in February this year.

Clark’s boyhood friend Kevin Watson is also charged in the killing. He remains in Harris County jail where he was awaiting trial on unrelated charges when the capital murder charge was brought in September. Watson was indicted in November, the same day Clark pleaded not guilty in Dean’s death.