VonTrey Clark charged with capital murder

BALI, Indonesia (KXAN/AP) — A former Austin police officer has been extradited from Indonesia to the United States to face trial in the murder of his pregnant girlfriend.

VonTrey Jamal Clark was deported Wednesday through Ngurah Rai airport in Denpasar, the provincial capital of Bali resort island in Indonesia. Clark, 32, was handed over to 13 agents of the FBI and was flown to Texas on a specially chartered plane from the bureau.

The KXAN News team has identified the government owned jet that we believe is carrying Clark to Honolulu, Hawaii before landing in Texas. An update on the flight’s itinerary is putting Clark at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport just before midnight Wednesday.

“It’s been a very frustrating period of time for us. We are excited that he’s on his way back. I’m looking forward to the day the Dean family gets justice, and I’m hoping that justice comes quickly,” says APD Chief Art Acevedo regarding Clark’s return.

Late Wednesday afternoon, United States Magistrate Judge Mark Lane unsealed an unlawful flight to avoid prosecution (UFAP) arrest warrant, criminal complaint and probable cause affidavit for Clark. According to the federal documents, on July 21 a state district court in Bastrop Country issued an arrest warrant-which hasn’t been unsealed-for Clark based on a charge of capital murder. On July 22, the Bastrop County District Attorney requested the FBI’s assistance in apprehending Clark and returning him to Bastrop County.

Federal authorities asked records to be sealed because Clark “fled this jurisdiction in order to avoid prosecution.” The document goes on to say Clark “has already taken advantage of information that became available due to the unsealing of two state-court search warrant applications.”

“Law enforcement has a vested interest in painting Officer Clark as a fugitive to compensate for the weakness of the evidence against him.” – Bristol Myers, Clark’s attorney

Bali police spokesman Hery Wiyanto said Clark arrived in Indonesia on July 19 on an American Airlines flight through Jakarta. He was then arrested in Canggu neighborhood in Bali on July 30 based on a red notice from Interpol.

Clark is a suspect in the Feb. 4 murder of Samantha Dean in Texas. A search warrant revealed police believe Clark tired to hire a hit man.

On Wednesday morning, Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said they couldn’t talk about Clark’s return but they do have a news conference scheduled on Thursday afternoon. The FBI confirms they will be in attendance at the briefing as well.

Continuing Coverage: Samantha Dean Homicide

Search warrants obtained by KXAN detail conversations between

On June 4, a Texas Ranger interviewed Aaron Williams regarding Dean’s homicide. Williams told detectives Kevin Watson, 31, told him Clark was looking “to pay someone $5,000 to kill Dean and her baby due to Dean wanting Clark to pay child support for the baby,” according to the warrant dated Aug. 12. Williams went onto say Watson told him he and Freddie Smith killed Dean for Clark and that Clark had driven Dean to the location in Bastrop County and the “murder had been set up to look like a drug deal,” continued in the warrant.

The warrant indicates between April 14-May 4, Clark, Watson, Fisk and Williams and other parties had conversations in which they discussed not talking to the police and distancing themselves from each other.Police were able to link Williams, Watson, Watson’s girlfriend Kyla Fisk and Smith to the case from cellphone communication and surveillance video at various places where they purchased cellphones.

Clark fired from Austin Police Department

Austin Chief of Police Art Acevedo announced Clark was indefinitely suspended from the force after he says Clark failed to show up for an in-person meeting.

According to the memo, Clark flew to Indonesia-a country with which the U.S. does not have an extradition treaty-on July 17, without approval from his supervisors. The Department is now considering Clark absent without leave (AWOL) since they can’t get in contact with him.

“I am only imposing disciplinary action for administrative policy violations that do not involved possible criminal conduct by Officer Clark in order to maintain the integrity of and not jeopardize the criminal investigation,” continued Acevedo in the disciplinary memo.

Ongoing relationship

Court documents revealed Clark and Dean were in an ongoing romantic relationship. Clark told homicide investigators he had “a sexual relationship” with Dean that was “off-and-on over the last six or seven years, and that he believes he is the father of Dean’s unborn child, Baby Dean.”

The documents detail that Clark wanted Dean to have an abortion.

Meanwhile, after an aggressive encounter with Clark, Dean told co-workers at the Kyle Police department that Clark would be the prime suspect if she ever turned up dead.