VonTrey Clark appeals firing by Austin police

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas filed an appeal on behalf of VonTrey Clark for his dismissal from the Austin Police Department.

A memo from CLEAT asserts that Clark ‘did not commit acts of misconduct as charged.’ Clark was fired in July for being absent without leave after leaving the country to Indonesia.

“CLEAT has filed an appeal on behalf of the officer contending that the city lacks sufficient evidence to support the indefinite suspension,” said CLEAT spokesman John Moritz.

Clark is requesting a hearing regarding the charges that he left the country without permission.

Clark’s attorney, Bristol Myers tells KXAN Bastrop County “secretly issued an arrest warrant for Officer Clark after he left for Indonesia, and this is the likely cause of what officials are calling a Visa problem.” Myers goes onto say, “Officer Clark booked an international round trip flight in his own name, used his own passport, and was easily located. These are not the hallmarks of a fugitive.”

Clark, who records suggest tried to hire a hitman to kill Samantha Dean, has been taken into federal custody and his return to the United States is pending.