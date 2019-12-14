Volunteers line up to deliver gifts to 15,000 Austin children for Operation Blue Santa

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of volunteer’s cars are lined up outside the Austin Police Department South Substation Saturday morning to help deliver thousands of gifts to children across Austin for Operation Blue Santa.

Gifts will be delivered to 15,000 kids across the city.

Last year there were not enough volunteers, and it took twice the time to deliver all of the gifts leaving many families wondering if they would be getting their gifts.

Volunteer’s cars lined up outside the Austin Police Department South Substation to help deliver thousands of gifts for Operation Blue Santa.

Volunteers are needed starting at 8 a.m. to deliver boxes of food and toys to each sponsored family. Deliver day is not over until each gift has been delivered.

KXAN’s own Amanda Dugan was one of the volunteers for Operation Blue Santa.

Volunteers can still help deliver holiday cheers and participate by going to one of the following locations:

Operation Blue Santa warehouse

4101 S. Industrial Drive​

APD North Substation​​

12425 Lamplight Village Ave, Austin, TX 78758 ​​

APD East Substation​​

812 Springdale Rd., Austin, TX 78702 ​​​

APD South Substation​​

404 Ralph Ablanedo Dr., Austin, TX 78748 ​