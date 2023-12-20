AUSTIN (KXAN) — One nonprofit in Central Texas is giving the gift of bikes this holiday season.

It’s all part of the Ghisallo Cycling Initiative’s annual Holiday Bike Build.

Throughout the month of December, groups have gathered together to volunteer their time building bikes at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Company.

“These are community members in the Austin and San Antonio area, who chose to spend their holidays building bikes for these kids,” Ghisallo Cycling Initiative executive director Kari Kuwamura said.

This week, the nonprofit has delivered dozens of these bikes to families in need attending Title I AISD Schools.

Kuwamura says her group gave out over 40 bikes last year.

“This year we have a huge ambitious goal of getting 200 bikes to kids in the Austin and San Antonio,” she said.

Austin-based bike manufacturer woom is donating all the bikes, valued at over $80,000.

Mathias Ihlenfeld is woom’s managing director of North America.

“It’s a tradition for us to donate bikes that can raise money and help children in need get bikes for their communities,” he said.

Over the last few weeks, plenty of people have gathered together — sometimes hosting holiday work parties — to sponsor these bikes being built.

“Every year, this event gets better,” Ihlenfeld said. “Every year, we see more people come together.”

Throughout the month of December, groups have gathered together and volunteered their time building bikes for kids in need at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Company.

All of the remaining bikes will be donated directly to families at the Austin Women’s Shelter, Safe Alliance, and Más Cultura.

“My favorite part of the job is handing off a bike to a child who didn’t think their family could afford one,” Kuwamura said.

“Not only does this allowing them to spend more time outside but it’ll also give them a chance to ride their bike to school, which they otherwise wouldn’t be able to do so,” Ihlenfeld concluded.

The final bike build takes place today at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Company.

To sign up and volunteer, click here.