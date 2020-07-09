Violators of COVID-19 rules in Austin could soon face fines of up to $2K, civil suits

Austin (KXAN) — On Thursday, Austin City Council unanimously approved two ordinances that create penalties for not following existing government orders related to COVID-19.

What remains unclear is how these ordinances will be enforced and what fines of up to $2,000 under one of these ordinances will be issued for.

New power for the Health Authority

One of those newly approved ordinances grants Austin’s Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott the power to make rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for the city to enforce actions against those who violate his rules.

This ordinance states that anyone who “knowingly violates a health authority rule” commits an offense and that each offense is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000. The ordinance expires on December 31, 2020.

The ordinance states that each day a violation occurs is considered a separate offense.

KXAN has asked the city and the mayor’s office whether these fines could be issued for people found to not be wearing masks. A city responded saying that they are working to get more clarification about the ordinance.

“Unfortunately we don’t have an answer for you at this time,” spokesperson said, assuring KXAN that they would respond when they have an answer.

City staff could not yet provide details about when the ordinance would go into effect, but the text of the order suggested it would take effect as soon as possible.

Civil penalties for “nuisances”

Thursday, the council also voted unanimously to approve a second ordinance which declares properties that aren’t in compliance with state and local COVID-19 orders a “nuisance” which can be abated.

This includes orders from Gov. Greg Abbott and the City of Austin’ mandates to wear masks.

Violations of this ordinance will be punished with a civil suit filed by the city for injunctive relief, which calls for a change in conduct. The city manager can designate city departments to help enforce this ordinance as well.

As far as how these two ordinances will be enforced, a city spokesperson told KXAN, “we are currently in discussions on how to implement the recently passed ordinances with legal, health experts, safety personnel, and law enforcement and will update the public as more information is available.”

Support from Governor Abbott

In an interview with KXAN News on Wednesday, Gov. Abbott praised Austin City Council’s considerations to address the spread of COVID-19, but also said that implementing another shutdown of businesses would be “in contradiction” to his executive order to reopen.

Though KXAN asked which specific actions Abbott was expressing his support for in a letter to Mayor Adler Wednesday, Abbott did not clarify.

Adler interpreted Abbott’s letter to be expressing support for the two ordinances on council’s agenda Thursday which created additional tools by which to enforce existing state and local COVID-19 orders. The mayor even included the governor’s letter as a backup document in the council’s discussion.

During the special called meeting Thursday, the council was told by UT researchers that the current data does not indicate that a shutdown is needed just yet.

While Austin City Council has discussed the possibility of a 35-day shutdown, both UT’s COVID-19 pandemic modeling team and Austin’s Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott advised that the data indicates a shutdown is not necessary yet.

Is a 35-day shutdown coming to Austin?

On Wednesday, Texas received grim news: 98 new COVID-19 deaths statewide — the highest number of fatalities reported in a single day. Additionally, a record 9,610 hospitalizations were reported.