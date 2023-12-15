LULING, Texas (KXAN) — Family, friends and volunteers gathered near the site where missing college student Jason Landry’s car was found three years ago. They lit candles and prayed in his honor, rekindling their hope and efforts to find him.

Landry was last seen on Dec. 13, 2020. His car was discovered the next day but Landry was nowhere to be found.

Since then, numerous searches from law enforcement and volunteers have scoured the area Landry is believed to have been last.

In November, the Texas Attorney General’s Office gave an update on Jason’s case. It said the office’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit had reviewed the case, finding that all potential leads identified so far were thoroughly checked over.

The AG’s Office said the investigation into Landry’s case is ongoing.

At the candlelit vigil Friday evening, Kent Landry, Jason’s father, said more searches will resume this weekend. He said the last three years have not been easy, but the support from people that have connected with Jason’s story has been meaningful.

“These are all volunteers, many of whom never met Jason in real life. And so we’re just blessed and I think part of that is for whatever reason his story connects with people,” Kent Landry said.

He said volunteers will head out Saturday and Sunday at 7 a.m. from 2379 Salt Flat Road in Luling to begin their search.