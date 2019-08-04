Skip to content
Latest updates after deadly El Paso mall shooting
VIDEOS: Eye-witness videos and accounts from inside El Paso Cielo Vista Walmart shooting
News
by: Andra Litton
Posted:
Aug 3, 2019 / 09:18 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 3, 2019 / 09:18 PM CDT
Note
:
All videos used with permission. Some may be disturbing to viewers.
Viewers hide from gunfire under tables near the front of Walmart Entrance
Viewer video of a man matching suspect description being arrested
Ambulances arriving with patients to University Medical Center
Shoppers and employees at Cielo Vista Mall evacuate through the west exit.
Employees at JCPenney at Cielo Vista Mall instructing customers on evacuation orders
Lines of Cars attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico on the Bridge of the Americas
Las Cruces residents line up at Mesilla Valley Mall to donate blood
Sun Metro employee gives update on the support they have given during Saturday’s shooting
