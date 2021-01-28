Video shows Albuquerque man pointing gun at McDonald’s worker over order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just about everyone has dealt with a restaurant getting their order wrong at some point. Fortunately, most people don’t do what an Albuquerque man did at a McDonald’s drive-thru, pull a gun on a worker.

The niceties exchanged in the McDonald’s drive-thru did not last long; Surveillance video from the McDonald’s near 98th and Central earlier this month shows 25-year-old Estevan Gonzalez pull up and first tell an employee his burger didn’t have cheese. Normally, a quick solution to an easy fix, but to Gonzalez, something still wasn’t right. About ten minutes later, Gonzalez cut off other cars to get back to the window.

The employee called the cops. The Albuquerque Police Department’s helicopter was hovering over the McDonald’s within minutes recording Gonzalez still at the window then circling the restaurant. When officers arrived, Gonzalez took off, likely unaware of the helicopter following him up above. Gonzalez tried to hide out in a nearby neighborhood but officers pulled up within a minute. Gonzalez surrendered peacefully. The employee came to the scene to identify Gonzalez for officers.

Gonzalez had no criminal record before this. He is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is out of jail while he awaits trial.