VIDEO: Otter swims in Florida yard flooded during Tropical Storm Eta

News

by: Heather Monahan, WFLA and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Most people watched from indoors on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Eta dumped heavy rain on the Tampa Bay, Florida, area, but at least one little critter decided it was the perfect time for a swim under the stars.

An otter was spotted taking a dip in water that washed into a backyard in Oldsmar, Florida, after a storm surge from Eta.

Jack Arnold, who captured the video, said he and his family spotted the little guy as the tide came over the sea wall.

“Didn’t even know we had otters here!” he said.

In fact, river otters can be found throughout Florida except for the Keys, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They tend to prefer fresh water and live in burrows on the bank of rivers, creeks, lakes, ponds and swamps.

“If you have a fish pond an otter may find it,” the commission said. Perhaps, this little guy thought he’d found one.

The National Hurricane Center had warned that storm surge mixed with high tide could cause flooding in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Early estimates show storm surge reached more than 3 feet in some areas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

