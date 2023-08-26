ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A car crashed through a Texas donut shop Friday morning.

Surveillance video shows a car plowing through the front window of AM Donuts on South Willis Street in Abilene, Texas.

The owner said a driver hit the gas when she meant to hit the brakes, causing the collision.

There were two children in her car, as well as multiple customers inside the donut shop.

The video shows one customer jumping out of the way just as the car enters the building.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

According to the owner, two customers who come in every morning and usually sit right in the area of impact decided to sit somewhere else the morning of the crash.

Insurance is taking care of the damages, and no further information has been released.