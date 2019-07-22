Victim identified in shooting at east Austin apartment

Police tape marks off an area where Austin Police are investigating a shooting.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man killed last week inside an east Austin apartment has been identified, police said Monday.

Alexander A. Morgan Jr., 22, was found inside one of the Rare Apartments at 6407 Springdale Road around 11:16 p.m. Thursday. He had been shot multiple times, police say, and was rushed to the hospital. He was declared brain dead on Sunday afternoon.

The Travis County Medical Examiner is working to determine what caused his death.

Austin police say there does not appear to be a threat to the public. Anyone with information about what happened, however, can call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or email APD homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.