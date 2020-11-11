Veterans Day 2020: Send us photos, stories about your favorite service member

Hutto ISD Veterans Day Airshow (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While every day should be a day to pay tribute to veterans and active duty members of the Armed Forces, Nov. 11 has been set aside specifically as a national holiday since 1938.

Originally, it began as a commemoration of the end of World World I in 1919 and was called “Armistice Day” by President Woodrow Wilson, and then following World War II, the name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954.

KXAN wants to celebrate area veterans and their sacrifices by featuring photos and stories on our website, so send us photos and stories of your favorite veteran to ReportIt@kxan.com for consideration. We’ll update the gallery throughout the day, and by the end of the day, we should have a nice tribute to those who truly deserve one.

  • Steven Bonds served as a Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems Craftsman for four years. (Photo from Teresa Bonds and their four children)
  • Joaquin M. Cruz is an Army veteran and served in Vietnam. (Photo from Rose Marie Cruz, his daughter)
  • Alexander Alvarado served 3 years in the U.S. Army infantry and seven years in the National Guard. His wife of 40 years, Juanita, sent us this photo.
  • Donald Teske served as a batteryman on submarines near the end of World War II, his son George tells us. He didn’t see any combat, but was still declared a casaulty after his death in 2015 from cancer, which he’s believed to have gotten from absorbing radiation during both nuclear tests at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands. He became an electrical engineering after his military service. (Photo from George Teske, Donald’s son)
  • 1st Sergeant James from Elgin served 24 years in the Army. (Photo from Amanda Moore)
  • Joanna Kaiser sent us this photo of her father, Ben Mendoza. Mr. Mendoza is 96 years old and fought in World War I. Kaiser told us that while working for CPI Electric in Laredo, he saved the lives of two children and was given the National Safety Council’s highest honor, the President’s Medal. (Joanna Kaiser photo)
  • Roberto Ramirez is Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran from El Paso, Texas. Message from his family: We love you so much! Thank you for your sacrifice and love. We honor you today and always. (Photos: Chelsea Moreno)
  • Jorge Guevara, U.S. Army (Courtesy of Sandra Guevara)
  • Austin native Tony L. Galindo served in the Korean War (Courtesy of granddaughter Jessica Galindo Winters)
  • Jorge Veliz Jr. currently stationed in Fort Hood. He served during Operation Iraqi Freedom and turned 23 the day Osama Bin Laden was killed (Courtesy of mother Christina Gomez)

