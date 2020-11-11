Veterans Day 2020: Send us photos, stories about your favorite service member

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While every day should be a day to pay tribute to veterans and active duty members of the Armed Forces, Nov. 11 has been set aside specifically as a national holiday since 1938.

Originally, it began as a commemoration of the end of World World I in 1919 and was called “Armistice Day” by President Woodrow Wilson, and then following World War II, the name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954.

KXAN wants to celebrate area veterans and their sacrifices by featuring photos and stories on our website, so send us photos and stories of your favorite veteran to ReportIt@kxan.com for consideration. We’ll update the gallery throughout the day, and by the end of the day, we should have a nice tribute to those who truly deserve one.