Music therapy: How guitar lessons are helping veterans in Austin reconnect with community

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of veterans in Austin has found help through a non-traditional type of group therapy — music.

The Veterans Guitar Project has been helping those who’ve served bond with others they can relate to for eight years.

The project is funded by the Texas Veterans Commission and hosted by the nonprofit Armstrong Community Music School and St. David’s Episcopal Church.

Every week, the group meets with guitar instructors from ACMS to sing, play and share life with each other.

“Some of our experiences are things that alter us and change us forever, and, you know, after the fact, we need some kind of method or something to work with and to bring us back into the community,” says M. Lynn Smith-Henry, who’s a co-founder of the project and also serves as the group’s chaplain.

Smith-Henry served 28 years in the Army.

He’s watched as members of the group have grown in their musical skills over the years.

“Some of the individuals in the group actually have written songs,” he says, “And, of course those songs convey their feelings and some of their experiences.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has gotten into a rhythm of playing together virtually, over Zoom meetings.

The veterans hold a close bond, even in the most isolating of times. It’s a bond Smith-Henry says they likely wouldn’t have formed anywhere else.

“Much more significant than sitting in therapy groups, traditional therapy groups, with people you really don’t know you have almost no contact with,” Smith-Henry says. “It’s truly a community, and that is a really, really powerful thing. It really helps healing.”

Once the pandemic is over, the project’s founders have plans to visit several other communities across the country to help start similar projects.