Veterans unite to renovate Dripping Springs service dog facility

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — About 50 veterans came together Sunday to help renovate Service Dogs, Inc.’s 6- acre campus thanks to the help of the Warrior Reunion Foundation.

The veterans came from all over the country to renovate the Dripping Springs facilities’ dog play yards which included building new play equipment, landscaping and power washing the kennel buildings.

The Warrior Reunion Foundation was founded in 2017, and it helps veterans reunite, recover and connect with resources. It was named the Top Veteran Charity in 2018.

The foundation choose Service Dogs Inc. out of multiple nonprofits as the one to give their resources to.

Service Dogs Inc. is a nonprofit that has been training dogs to assist wounded veterans and other disabled Texans for 32 years. They also helps train Courthouse Facility and Emergency Services Facility Dogs.