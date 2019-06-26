UT’s ‘OnRamps’ program gives high school students taste of college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students can get a taste of college life from the comfort of their high school classrooms with the University of Texas Austin’s OnRamps Academies program.

UT leaders invited hundreds of teachers and administrators to a summit Tuesday about the program— meant to ease the transition into college for students who are on the fence about enrolling.

The courses are free and taken entirely on high school campuses. UT also provides training for high school teachers, so the students get the same quality education.

UT President Greg Fenves says the program is a way to ultimately offer equal access to higher education.

“It has been a tremendous experiment that’s been very successful and we see that in the OnRamps graduates who come to UT and how well they do because they’re prepared for the rigor and the challenges of a college education here at UT,” Fenves said.

Students have to pass with at least a C to get credit. So far, UT Austin has partnered with more than 150 school districts throughout the state.