AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police Department is looking for a man connected to a reported burglary at Dobie Twenty21 on Friday morning.

The suspect was described by police as a white man between the age of 30 and 40 with short blonde hair, according to UTPD.

Around 9 a.m., a caller told police they didn’t see the incident and it appeared the suspect wasn’t at the scene, according to UTPD.

If you have any information about this crime, call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.

The LiveSafe at UT Austin app can instantly text or send photos and videos to UTPD dispatch. The Virtual Walk feature allows contacts to follow your travels as you walk or ride in a vehicle, UTPD said.

UT employees, staff, students, and visitors who have been the victim of a crime can visit the Victims Advocate Network page for support.