Utah man accused of kidnapping after woman writes 911 on hand, shows locksmith

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A Utah locksmith helped a woman escape being held against her will after noticing she had written 911 on her hand when he arrived to change the locks on her door.

According to an arrest report, deputies responded last week to a home in Midway after a call from the locksmith.

The locksmith noted there was a man at the home who remained close to her the whole time, and when she was going to pay by using her phone, she had to ask the man for it.

When deputies arrived at the home, the woman quickly opened the door and walked fast out the front door and stated that “he was downstairs in the house.”

The deputy said the man, identified as Grand Eggertsen, 45, said the couple only had an argument.

The woman told the deputy that Eggertsen, who had a key to her house, showed up unannounced the previous night. When he arrived, he took her phone and texted her partner something false. She said she asked him to leave multiple times, but he refused. She said he had been keeping her in her room on her bed and kissing her, but she was able to talk him out of having sex with her by citing a medical concern, according to documents.

She told the deputy Eggertsen pushed her in the face and began telling her that he was going to take a pear knife and stab himself with it in the throat and that he would burn her house down, documents state.

She said she became “compliant to appease” him.

The woman already had an appointment with a locksmith scheduled for the following morning to change the locks on her front door. Before he arrived, she was able to go upstairs and send two emails to others asking for help.

Deputies stated in the documents that there had been three incidents regarding the suspect entering the residence unannounced and holding her against her will.

Eggertsen was being held without bail on one third-degree felony charge of kidnapping and a misdemeanor charges of criminal trespassing and assault.

A background check on Eggertsen shows arrests for stalking in 2014 as well as unlawful detention, stalking and felony robbery in 2013.

