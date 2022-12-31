AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team began Big 12 Conference play Saturday with an emphatic 87-41 win over Kansas State at Moody Center to claim its seventh consecutive victory.

The Longhorns held the Wildcats to 29% shooting from the field and 13 made field goals. Kansas State made more foul shots, 14, than field goals. Texas meanwhile shot 48% from the field and 40% from 3-point range, nailing 10-of-25 tries from long distance.

“The Texas pressure really bothered our guards,” Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “It surprised me that we played this poorly because we’re practiced really well coming off the break. We’ll flush it and hopefully leave it in Austin.”

Kansas State was without its leading scorer Gabby Gregory, who was out with a leg injury, and the 34% 3-point shooter certainly would have helped the Wildcats as they struggled to a 1-for-16 night from 3-point range. The Wildcats averaged about eight made 3-pointers coming into the game and didn’t make a 3-point shot until about 5:00 left in the game.

The Longhorns executed their defensive game plan very well, forcing 24 turnovers and turning those into 36 points. Head coach Vic Schaefer said it was about as good as the team has played all year.

“I’m really proud of how well we played and made shots in the second half,” he said. “I thought our transition was really good offensively and we had 12 offensive rebounds at the half. Forcing all those turnovers is a great indicator of how hard we’re playing. I’m proud of my team.”

Four players scored in double figures for the Longhorns led by a tremendous performance by sophomore point guard Rori Harmon. Harmon nearly had a triple-double with 15 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in 36 minutes. She shot 6-for-13 from the field with a lot of her buckets coming from midrange shots, pulling up off the dribble.

She also broke down Kansas State’s zone defense with quick drives to the elbow, or even a bit further at times, and if defenders converged on her, she knew exactly where her shooters were and got them the ball for open shots in the rhythm of the offense.

“As soon as I get to my spot, if I get my shot, I’ll take it, but if it’s not, I know where the shooters are going to be,” Harmon said. “When the defense is discombobulated, I know where I can find shooters immediately.”

Sonya Morris came to life in the fourth quarter to finish with 15 points, hitting four of her five 3-point shots in the final frame. Shaylee Gonzales fished with 14 points while Shay Holle provided a spark off the bench with 12 points. Holle knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the first half when Morris couldn’t find her shot to propel the Longhorns to a 39-19 halftime lead.

“Shay was the difference for us in the first half,” Schaefer said. “If it wasn’t for her, I’m not sure we would have been leading at halftime. It’s way closer at halftime if she isn’t playing for the University of Texas. She carried us when we were struggling to score.”

Holle also pulled down five rebounds, blocked three shots and didn’t have any turnovers, something Schaefer gave her a pat on the back for during the postgame press conference.

Morris, the team’s leading 3-point shooter, missed all six of her 3-point attempts over the first two quarters and Schaefer sat her to begin the second half. After that, she almost immediately snapped back to normal. She went a perfect 5-for-5 from 3-point range in the second half and turned a forgettable night into 15 points in 19 minutes.

“She showed some toughness tonight, y’all,” Schaefer said. “She didn’t play well in the first half, and then she comes in and makes five in a row.”

It was a career-high assist total for Harmon, and it’s her second double-double in a row. She notched 15 points and 10 assists against Texas A&M-Commerce on Dec. 28.

Texas (10-4, 1-0 Big 12 Conference) travels to Fort Worth on Wednesday to take on TCU. Kansas State (11-3, 0-1) hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday.