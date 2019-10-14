UT to honor Nobel Prize-winning professor Goodenough at university Monday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The oldest person to receive a Nobel Prize had quite the week, and the University of Texas at Austin is continuing the celebration.

UT Austin President Gregory L. Fenves will host Professor John Goodenough in a news conference Monday morning.

This follows Goodenough receiving the Nobel Prize in chemistry last Wednesday for his work in developing lithium-ion batteries. KXAN chatted with the professor over the phone that day after he received the Copley Medal from the Royal Society in London.

The Monday news conference will honor his milestone accomplishment and is being touted as the only time he’ll be available to media, per UT’s press release.