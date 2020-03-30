UT students return to class Monday, spring semester moved online

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, over 50,000 students returned to classes at the University of Texas at Austin following an extended spring break amid the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, students did not return to campus. In the midst of spring break, UT officials decided the best option to help slow the spread of coronavirus would be to move all of its classes online for the remainder of the spring semester.

Friday, university officials provided an update via a video news conference.

Larry Singell, the vice provost of resource management at UT, said the university’s top priorities remain the same as they did at the onset of this crisis.

“We want to assure the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” he said, “and we want to continue the critical functions of the university in regards to research and teaching.”

Singell along with others discussed everything from the online transition, reimbursements, a change in the grading scale and graduation.

Singell stated the university is working with students and faculty to prepare them with digital resources for the semester.

“We know how important it is for students and their families to know that the university is working to help them through this transition to ensure their success and finishing the semester,” he said.

UT officials expect to face some challenges that could include trouble with access technology like Wi-Fi while off-campus. Officials said they are working with students and faculty who need assistance to get ready to teach/learn remotely.

“I really would like to commend all of our faculty staff and students for the remarkable resilience and tenacity,” Singell said.

Here’s how it’ll work

Students will receive lectures and course instruction through online video conference apps such as Zoom, Canvas and others. Officials said there are some exceptions for those in classes that require a more hands-on approach including students who need to conduct clinical or lab work. The university officials said they’ll review requests and if approved, some faculty members will get to work with students directly while maintaining social distance.

“UT is now adjusted to be operational to the full extent possible in this unprecedented situation,” Singell said.

The university has also implemented an option for undergrad students to choose if they want to be graded on a pass or fail grading scale for this semester’s classes. For grad students, they can choose from a credit or no credit scale. Students have until May 29 to decide.

Overall, university officials said they’ve had to get creative. Marla Gilliland, the university’s director of course development, said one of her favorite examples showing the school’s creativity is the ability to create a remote studio system that now allows faculty to record lectures remotely.

“That’s been one of the innovations by necessity that’s come out of it but I think it highlights really well the creativity and ingenuity and the spirit of action here at UT right now,” she said on Friday.

Supporting Longhorns

UT has also started a Support Emergency Funding for UT Students affected by COVID-19.

The university is asking for donations and the President’s Office at UT will match all gifts — dollar for dollar — up to the first $2 million given to the fund. As of Monday, over $380,000 has been raised.

Graduation Postponed

As for the class of 2020, it’ll be a while before they get to walk across the stage. The university’s spring Commencement, scheduled for May 21-23, has been postponed but university officials said they will host a virtual commencement in May.