Two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Austin-Travis County area: Austin Public Health

UPDATE: UT changes mind, will close and cancel all classes Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin said it would remain open early Friday morning amid positive cases of COVID-19 in Austin, but the university as since changed its mind.

“Given the rapidly evolving situation, we now believe it is in the best interest of the campus community to close,” the university tweeted.

The announcement came right after Austin city leaders finished a news conference to provide details about the two presumptive positive COVID-19 cases.

Amid the coronavirus concerns, UT has limited student travel and is pulling students back home from study abroad programs. UT is also extending its spring break while other universities are taking similar steps.

