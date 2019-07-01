UT police investigating report of indecent exposure on campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin police are investigating a report of indecent exposure at the College of Business Administration that allegedly occurred Monday at 1 p.m.

A UT staff member told police that a man entered a classroom, sat next to them and exposed himself. The staff member called 911 and the individual left the classroom.

UT police weren’t able to find the suspect when searching the area. The suspect is described as a black male last seen wearing a navy shirt, unknown pants and carrying a green backpack.

If you have any information about this crime, call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.

The Victims Advocate Network supports UT employees who have been the victim of a crime. Click here for more information.

Student Emergency Services supports students who have been or know someone who has been a victim of a crime on or off campus. For those services, click here.