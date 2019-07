AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officers with the University of Texas Police Department are currently searching for a suspect accused of indecent exposure on campus.

According to UTPD, a man exposed himself inside the Perry-Castañeda Library, at 101 E 21st St., at 12:07 p.m.

The UTPD Criminal Investigations Unit is actively investigating the incident and says anyone who sees suspicious activity should call 9-1-1. It also encourages anyone with information to call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.