UT police investigating assault in West Campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police Department is investigating an assault that took place in West Campus Saturday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by UTPD, the assault occurred at the south plaza of the Chemical and Petroleum Engineering building. They said a UT student walked up to a UT staff member and began attacking him.

The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment. Officers took the suspect into custody.

There is no word yet as to why the student attacked the victim. The UTPD Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating the incident. They are encouraging anyone with information on the assault to call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.