AUSTIN (KXAN) — As tensions continue to rise oversees between Israel and Palestine, the impact continues being felt locally.

On Oct. 12, a University of Texas at Austin student organization called Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC) came together in strength, though with heavy hearts as more people die in the Israel-Hamas war.

PSC said as they met, three middle-aged men entered Welch Hall and began harassing them.

“These three men began screaming derogatory remarks at PSC members and allies that were standing outside of the room, repeatedly calling our members terrorists,” PSC said in a statement.

According to PSC, they were trying to have an educational moment, talking about the history and current context of Palestine.

This story will be updated by Multicultural Reporter Jala Washington.