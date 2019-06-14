UT now offers new cooking classes and camps to the public

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you ever thought you need help in the kitchen, now is your chance to learn as the University of Texas is now offering new cooking classes and camps.

The classes are called “Susie’s Kitchen,” and they are open to everyone. Those who sign up will learn from a chef and registered dietician.

“The purpose of Susie’s Kitchen is to get connected with our food – celebrating nutrition, there’s opportunities to learn more about cooking skills and there’s going to be classes about the importance of breakfast or bone health, for adults there’s learning about anti-aging or the gut microbiome,” said Emma Berglund with Susie’s Kitchen.

The first class is on Saturday and Adult classes are on Saturdays at 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Each class is about $100. They also offer weekly cooking camps for children which cost nearly $600.