AUSTIN (KXAN) — Modeling data from a University of Texas at Austin researcher shows that without social distancing COVID-19 patients may overwhelm Austin hospitals to the point where these hospitals exceed their capacities by this summer.

UT Austin infectious disease epidemiologist Lauren Ancel Meyers spoke with the media about modeling results from a pandemic tool she and her team developed. Ancel Meyers is also speaking about the preliminary findings from that tool about the potential spread and impact of COVID-19 for the Austin-Round Rock region. Dr. Clay Johnston, dean of the Dell Medical School at UT Austin, will be joining Ancel Meyers to talk about the public health implications of Ancel Meyers’ research.

Meyers’ model projects if there’s no social distancing that 1.6 million people will be infected by August in the Austin area. Furthermore, the data showed that a reduction in person-to-person contacts by 50% to 75% may not be enough to mitigate spread of COVID-19 and stop a surge of hospitalizations in the five-county area (Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Caldwell and Hays).

In the projections from the UT model, the only scenario which does not result in overwhelming Austin’s current capacity is one in which in-person interactions by residents are reduced by 90%.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Austin leaders said they estimate that Austin residents had reduced their daily contacts in the community by only 50%.

“The takeaway from this analysis is that the extent of social distancing measures and our willingness to adhere to them will directly impact not only the fate of the outbreak but also our capacity to provide life-saving health care for those in need,” said Ancel Meyers.

UT notes that there are uncertainties in this model, including that the research relies upon on assumptions of how quickly the virus spreads, how long people remain sick, how many people will be hospitalized, and how many cases exist in the community.

Meyers’ research is funded by the National Institutes of Health. She also holds UT Austin’s Denton A. Cooley Centennial Professorship.

“These projections assume, based on the latest data from COVID-19 outbreaks around the globe, that the number of new infections in a community doubles about every four days, and that almost 1 out of every 20 people who contract the virus will need hospitalization,” Meyers said.

UT says that this pandemic-planning tool developed at the university has been used by researchers there and is currently helping public health officials plan for the consequences now of “a deadly and virulent virus.”

The preliminary results of this modeling were shared with Austin-area officials and have been made public in a report Thursday ahead of a scientific peer review. The university says this information was released ahead of a scientific peer review “due to the time-sensitive nature of the subject.”

In a release, UT explained that these models are intended to help guide planning in emergency situations.

Dr. Clay Johnston, the dean of UT Austin’s Dell Medical School

KXAN has reported many times before on Meyers’ work, including her recent research on how quickly the novel coronavirus can spread. For the modeling presented Thursday, Meyers applied mathematical models while also using computers at UT’s Texas Advanced Computing Center using available data about how quickly a disease spreads.

In partnership with TACC, Meyers also developed the web-based Texas Pandemic Flu Toolkit.

The public first learned about the significance of the findings from this tool on Tuesday when Austin Public Health Interim Health Authority, Dr. Mark Escott, brought up some powerful statistics he said came from UT modeling.

@ClayDellMed says Austin hospitals are currently assessing what their surge capacity is (doubling up on rooms etc). He says when surge space runs out, that’s when region will have to look at other spaces like Convention Center, Erwin Center, & old hospitals to move patients to pic.twitter.com/rLabwoGhpQ — Alyssa Goard (@AlyssaMGoard) March 26, 2020

In talking about the reasons to put a shelter-in-place order into effect for the area, Escott said on Tuesday, “that modeling suggests in the next three to four weeks, our hospitals could reach capacity.”

“If we put schools back in session, if we turn the businesses back on, if we allow people to go back to restaurants and bars and businesses, that by May, we will need to be able to provide more than 20,000 hospital beds per day for our community alone,” Escott continued.

Tuesday, Escott promised that more information about this UT modeling would be out in the coming days.