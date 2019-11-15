UT Board of Regents approves 2.6% tuition increase

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at UT can expect to pay more for school soon after the UT System Board of Regents approved a 2.6% tuition increase for undergraduates per year.

The increase applies to the next two academic years. Right now a semester costs about $5,400. That price will go up $143 per semester next school year and $146 per semester the following year.

UT President Gregory Fenves sent a letter to students Thursday addressing the increase:

Dear Students,



This morning, the UT System Board of Regents approved undergraduate tuition increases of 2.6% per year at UT Austin for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years.

These tuition increases are for resident and non-resident undergraduate students. The tuition for most master’s and doctoral programs will not be increased for the next two years.



Resident undergraduate tuition — which currently averages $5,440 per semester — will increase by an average of $143 per semester in 2020-21 and $146 per semester in 2021-22. In addition, the Board of Regents also approved a differential tuition charge for undergraduate degree programs in the McCombs School of Business, the Cockrell School of Engineering and the College of Natural Sciences. Information about the tuition increases (including those for some master’s programs) and differentials is available on our FAQ website.



Students who qualify for full and partial tuition coverage under the recently expanded Texas Advance Commitment will not be affected by the new tuition levels. A portion of the revenue from increased tuition will allow for additional funding for student success, student mental health services and expanded technology and internet on campus.



At UT, we are committed to living up to our constitutional charge to be a university of the first class. That means balancing affordability with the costs of delivering high quality education at one of the finest public research universities in the world. The increases in tuition will be used to help us improve UT — now and in the years ahead.



Sincerely,

Gregory L. Fenves

President

The UT Board of Regents also approved a 7% adjustment to guaranteed tuition plans. In these plans entering students pay a fixed tuition rate for four years.

“In taking this action now, the Board reaffirms its commitment to maintaining an appropriate balance of affordability while providing the highest quality education for Texans,” said Board of Regents’ Chairman Kevin Eltife.

More information on the tuition and the increase can be found on the UT Tuition FAQ page here.