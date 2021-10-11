UT Austin reinstating fee for students to take food to-go from dining halls

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin will return to charging an extra fee when students with unlimited meal plans take food to-go from dining halls.

The university explained students were allowed to take meals to-go for no extra charge last year as part of their unlimited meal plan.

But in an email to KXAN, Senior Director of Dining and Catering for University Housing and Dining Erich Geiger says the $7.50 fee to take food to-go is a change back to its 2019 Eco2Go program, which is the “normal way” for the program to operate.

The Eco2Go program allows students to take food to-go from dining halls using a reusable container, which can be returned for a new container or a coin to use to redeem for a container. The program’s web page says students with the resident unlimited and Longhorn unlimited meal plans will need to pay $7.50 in addition to one meal swipe each time they take a meal to-go.

Eco2Go was suspended last year and opened this year with temporary accommodations, Geiger says, but now the campus is transitioning toward normal campus operations, which includes reinstating the to-go fee.

Students with either of the unlimited meal plan options can use Dine In Dollars, flex dollars or Bevo Pay to pay the extra fee or the typical cash or card payment.

UT Austin says it is monitoring City of Austin guidance on dine-in services and will adjust the program if needed. Learn more about Eco2Go online here.