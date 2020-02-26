USS Texas returns to port after 7-month Indo-Pacific deployment

200224-N-KB401-1304 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM Jan. 26, 2018 — Chief Culinary Specialist Joseph White, from Council Bluffs, Iowa, assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Texas (SSN 775), hugs his wife during Texas’ homecoming. Texas performed a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, during the seven-month Indo-Pacific deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KXAN) — The USS Texas returned Tuesday to Pearl Harbor after a seven-month deployment that included a trip to Australia.

“In my opinion, every Texas sailor is a hero, whose patriotism is evident daily,” Commander Mike Dolbec said. “These sailors are the heart and soul of this mighty warship; they are responsible for Texas’ many successes.”

Crews carried out theater anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare “in support of the high-priority tasking in the Indo-Pacific and U.S. Central Command areas of operation,” along with a visit to Perth, Australia to visit with dignitaries and other officials.

Crew members volunteered at the Rockingham Food Bank outside Perth, and also met with their Australian submarine counterparts to “enhance understanding through shared maritime experience and interest.”

During deployment, 40 crew members earned submarine warfare qualifications, and 24 sailors advanced to the next rank.

The USS Texas was commissioned in 2006, and is a Virginia-class fast-attack submarine. It is the fourth ship in the Navy to bear the name.