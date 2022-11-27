HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Postal Service is looking for kind-hearted, generous people across the country to sign up and adopt letters to Santa.

Those interested in making a believer’s day can go to USPS Operation Santa, create an account and have their identities verified to help fulfill the holiday wishes of children and families who have written to Santa.

For 110 years, Operation Santa has relied solely on the random acts of kindness and generosity of strangers to help spread some extra magic to those in need during the holiday season.

Registration is only for those wishing to adopt letters. Letter writers do not need to register.

People looking to adopt a letter are required to register create an account and verify their identities before participating. Potential adopters can verify their identity online or in person at a nearby USPS location.

Once approved, the adopter will receive a welcome email with detailed information on how to proceed.

Starting Nov. 28, verified adopters can read through the posted letters and choose one or more to fulfill on the USPS Operation Santa website.

Once the letters are chosen, the adopters must follow the directions included in their welcome email to fulfill the holiday wishes. Letter adopters are responsible for all postage costs to ship the gift packages.

Letters will be available for adoption from Nov. 28 through Dec. 19.