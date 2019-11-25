US teen uses remote-controlled car to smuggle meth across border, agents say

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a 16-year-old boy on Sunday who allegedly was using a remote-controlled car to transport methamphetamine across the border.

A Border Patrol agent at 12:30 a.m. observed a person with two duffel bags walking along the secondary border wall ducking in-and-out of view. The agent notified other agents in the area, who spotted the person hiding in thick brush. The person had a remote-controlled car and two large duffel bags in his possession; one agent approached him and established that he was a 16-year-old U.S citizen, the Border Patrol said in a news release.

After searching his bags, the agent reported finding 50 packages of methamphetamine. The teenager was taken to a nearby station on suspicion of drug smuggling, the Border Patrol said. The methamphetamine bundles weighed 55.84 pounds and have an estimated street value of $106,096, according to the agency.

The Border Patrol said its agents foiled a similar smuggling attempt in 2017 in which suspects used a remote-controlled drone to smuggle narcotics across the border.