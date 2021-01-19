Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serves as inspiration for local, state lawmakers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Kamala Harris will become the first woman and the first Black and South Asian vice president of the United States. Local and state lawmakers say it will be a historic and inspiring moment for many.

“It just gives me goosebumps to see someone I can completely identify and relate to. Lots of people take that for granted, but I don’t have those role models on our large scale,” said State Rep. Shawn Thierry.

“Starting from first grade on, I was the first African-American child in my first grade class and my teacher ended up resigning because of it,” Thierry continued. “She didn’t even want to teach a child of color, and I’m not, look at me, I’m not 100 years old, so this is in this generation.”

Not only does she have someone to relate to, but Thierry said her daughter now has someone to look up to as well.



“One of the books I have behind me I read to my daughter, it’s called ‘Grace for President’, and I read that a lot to my daughter, and you know what we enjoy the story. It’s always been fiction and so now for the first time it’s no longer fiction,” Thierry said.

Austin City Councilmember Natasha Harper-Madison recalled when her 10-year-old asked her if she knew what the Civil War was.

“So my daughter asked me; that reminded me of several things including my responsibility to let her know that it’s not going to always be rosy. Everything won’t always turn out exactly like we had hoped. However, you know, the one thing that we keep clinging to, the only thing we have really is hope. And for us in this household, Kamala is the vision of hope that I want to pass to my daughters,” she said.