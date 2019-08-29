Trump campaign, RNC, and Texas GOP pitch the economy in Austin

Trump Victory and the Texas GOP hold a business roundtable at Thomas Graphics on the economy. (Phil Prazan/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite flurry around racially-charged statements, an ongoing trade war, and recent poll numbers showing Democratic candidates defeating the incumbent President Donald Trump in 2020, national and state Republicans pitch a consistent message: the President’s policies have led to the longest economic expansion in history.

Thursday, the Trump Victory campaign, the Republican National Committee, and the Texas GOP hosted an economic roundtable at Thomas Graphics, a printing shop, as part of a nationwide tour called “Open for Business.”

James Dickey, Chairman of the Texas GOP, led the discussion with local business owners and focused on the 2017 tax cut package and President Trump’s ongoing mission to roll back government regulations.

Texas — and its 38 electoral votes — has the best chance in several decades to vote Democratic statewide. Republican politicians and campaign operatives know this and are pushing to get the credit for a vibrant economy and low unemployment rate.

But Democrats argue the economy and Republican policies only work for the people who were well off in the first place and that the prosperity isn’t shared among all Texans.

