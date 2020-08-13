TikTok ‘re-evaluating’ hundreds of job openings in Austin after President Trump’s order

AUSTIN (KXAN) — TikTok, the popular video platform ordered by President Trump to shut down or sell to an American buyer, is “re-evaluating” hundreds of job openings in Austin.

A spokesperson for TikTok told KXAN that Trump’s order jeopardizes 2,000 jobs the company planned to bring to Texas in the coming years. On Aug. 6, Trump signed an executive order that sets a deadline of Sept. 15 for the company, which is owned by Chinese-based ByteDance, to sell or shut down U.S. operations.

“TikTok has committed to creating 10,000 great paying jobs across the US – including more than 2,000 here in Texas – but the Executive Order puts those new jobs in jeopardy,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement. “While we’re forced to hold on that hiring until we have further clarity from the Administration, we’re working hard to ensure that we can offer employment for years to come as we build an enduring platform for our users, creators, partners, and the broader community in the US.”

Officials with TikTok told KXAN last week that the company still planned to hire hundreds of people as part of its expansion in Austin, though those positions now appear to be in flux. TikTok opened an office in downtown Austin in March.

President Trump has called TikTok, and its parent company ByteDance, a national security threat. TikTok has denied sharing user data with the Chinese government and said data is stored in the United States and Singapore.