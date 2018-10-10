All Catholic dioceses in Texas will release list of accused priests

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A man playing the part of Jesus is carried past San Fernando Cathedral during re-enactment of the Passion of Christ, Friday, April 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A man playing the part of Jesus is carried past San Fernando Cathedral during re-enactment of the Passion of Christ, Friday, April 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every Catholic diocese in Texas will release a list of members of its clergy — including bishops, priests and deacons — who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor.

The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops made the announcement Wednesday, promising that names of clergy members going back to a least 1950 will be released. The list will be published by Jan. 31, 2019, the church said.

“This is an action in response to the faithful’s call for greater accountability and transparency,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, archbishop of Galveston-Houston, who expressed "personal sorrow at such fundamental violations of trust that have happened."

The cardinal said, "We are completely committed to eradicating the evil of sexual abuse in the church and promoting healing among the faithful and those injured by this crime.”

Described as a "major project," the church says it is compiling a comprehensive list of clergy members. There are 8.5 million Catholics and 1,320 Catholic churches in Texas, the conference said.

Each bishop in Texas will be releasing his own statement and list.

“It will take some time for files to be reviewed, and there may be people who come forward with new information following this announcement," said Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, the archbishop of San Antonio. "My brother bishops in Texas and I agree that transparency in this painful matter of sexual abuse can assist with healing for survivors and transformation for our Church."