Texas polls show Biden as front runner in primary, but Sanders better against President Trump

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Lyceum released its 2020 Democratic presidential and senate primary polls Wednesday, and it shows Texans are split when it comes to picking a Democratic nominee for President.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are the top two choices for the Democratic nomination for president . Biden holds a slim lead over Sanders, 28%-26%, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren is far behind in third at 13%.

Despite a five-city bus tour around Texas as part of his campaign, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg sits in fourth at 9%. Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (6%) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (4%) round out the field.

Interestingly enough, the poll shows Sanders as the best match in a general election against President Donald Trump in Texas. Trump holds a 3% lead over Sanders, 50%-47%, in the hypothetical race.

The poll also asked voters about the Democratic candidates running for the U.S. Senate race against Sen. John Cornyn. Among the large field of Democrats, M.J. Hegar is polling in the lead at 11%. Royce West, a state senator from Dallas, is in second at 8% and community organizer Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez at 7%.

“Today’s poll confirms that Texas Democrats don’t know who their candidates are and don’t care,” Cornyn said in response to the poll. “We will be ready for whichever Elizabeth Warren clone emerges from the runoff in May.”

The Lyceum poll also asked Texans if the U.S. Senate should remove President Trump following his impeachment by the U.S. House of Representatives. Texans are split on the issue, with 45% saying he should not be removed to 44% saying he should be.

Governor Greg Abbott received high approval marks in the poll, too. 63% of Texans approve of his job performance, while 34% do not.

The full results and methodology for the polls can be seen here.

