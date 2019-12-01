Sunday marks Rick Perry’s last day as Secretary of Energy

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — Energy Secretary and former governor of Texas Rick Perry will officially step down from his role in the Trump administration Sunday.
In October, Perry told the president that he intends to leave his post. The former governor had largely avoided headlines since joining the Trump administration in 2017.
However, in recent weeks he became entangled in the Democratic-led impeachment probe into Trump’s actions involving Ukraine. Trump also told House Republicans that Perry urged him to take the July call with the president of Ukraine, which has become the focus of the impeachment inquiry.
Perry’s office said he wanted the president to take the call to discuss energy-related matters.