Sunday marks Rick Perry’s last day as Secretary of Energy

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 08: U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry (L) speaks as President Donald Trump (R) looks on during an East Room event on the environment July 7, 2019 at the White House in Washington, DC. President Trump delivered remarks on his Administrations environmental accomplishments of cleaner air and cleaner water, including helping communities across the Nation reduce air pollution and meet our air quality standards, as well as modernize outdated infrastructure and improve water quality while at the same time growing a strong economy for all Americans. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — Energy Secretary and former governor of Texas Rick Perry will officially step down from his role in the Trump administration Sunday.

In October, Perry told the president that he intends to leave his post. The former governor had largely avoided headlines since joining the Trump administration in 2017.

However, in recent weeks he became entangled in the Democratic-led impeachment probe into Trump’s actions involving Ukraine. Trump also told House Republicans that Perry urged him to take the July call with the president of Ukraine, which has become the focus of the impeachment inquiry.

Perry’s office said he wanted the president to take the call to discuss energy-related matters.