US Politics

See all the Hollywood stars and big names donating to 2020 Democrats

By:
Posted: Apr 17, 2019 / 07:51 AM CDT / Updated: Apr 17, 2019 / 07:51 AM CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — From Ben Affleck and Susan Sarandon to Anna Wintour and Willie Nelson, celebrities lined up to give money — and a dash of star power — to their favorite Democratic presidential candidates ahead of this week's first-quarter fundraising deadline.

For months, candidates in the crowded field of more than a dozen contenders have aggressively courted key figures in music, television, publishing and film, who are one of the party's most reliable sources of campaign cash. Although many donors remain on the sidelines, contributing to lackluster fundraising hauls, an early snapshot included in the campaign finance reports submitted to the Federal Election Commission this week offers a glimpse of who is drawing attention from entertainment industry in the early stages of the race.

"When you talk about Hollywood, yes, we are talking about movie stars and writers and directors, but we are also talking about people with decades of experience with presidential campaigns," said Yusef Robb, a longtime California political strategist. "Earning support from somebody with a lot of connections in the political world couples with their star power, which people in the chattering classes notice."

California Sen. Kamala Harris has long-standing relationships with major entertainment industry figures in her home state. But former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke , Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg are also among the candidates who count celebrities as donors.

So far, few donors are bundling large sums of money for candidates by asking their friends, family and colleagues to give, too. But many have given individually, which is limited under campaign finance law to a $2,800 contribution during the primary election, followed by another $2,800 earmarked for the general election campaign.

Last month, Harris was feted at the Pacific Palisades home of director J.J. Abrams and his wife, Katie McGrath, in a gathering attended by Hollywood powerbrokers, including TV hitmaker Shonda Rhimes. Harris also has received money from Affleck, who gave $2,800; actress Eva Longoria, who gave $5,400; composer Quincy Jones, who gave $2,800; and former "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm, who gave $1,000.

O'Rourke, a former punk rocker, received $2,800 from a fellow Texan, country music icon Nelson, as well as $1,850 from Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh and $2,800 from Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley. He also took in $5,600 from Vogue editor-in-chief Wintour, $1,500 from comedian and "Breaking Bad" actor Bob Odenkirk, $2,500 from Texas film director Richard Linklater and $350 from "Saturday Night Live" star Cecily Strong.

Sanders received $2,700 from actor and comedian Danny DeVito, $2,800 from actress Susan Sarandon, $2,500 from piano player Norah Jones and $1,000 from Foo Fighters guitarist Christopher Shiflett. Jonathan Fishman, drummer for the jam band Phish, which was formed in Sanders' home state of Vermont, gave $1,000, while Thomas Middleditch from HBO's "Silicon Valley" gave $500, records show.

Buttigieg, whose campaign raked in $7 million after emerging as an unexpected hit, has also started to draw celebrity attention. "West Wing" star Bradley Whitford gave $2,000, actor Ryan Reynolds donated $250, NFL network broadcaster Rich Eisen gave $500 and "Game of Thrones" executive producer Carolyn Strauss chipped in $250.

Buttigieg also drew at least one contribution from an unusual source. James Murdoch, the son of conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch, whose Fox News is closely allied with President Donald Trump, cut Buttigieg a $2,800 donation, records show.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Trending Video

  • Download the KXAN Weather App for alerts, latest updates and more

    Download the KXAN Weather App for alerts, latest updates and more

  • UPDATE: 1 lane reopened on US 290 after wreck involving cement mixer

    UPDATE: 1 lane reopened on US 290 after wreck involving cement mixer

  • Schools are cracking down on apps that let parents listen in on students

    Schools are cracking down on apps that let parents listen in on students

  • Pedestrian killed in south Austin wreck, police say

    Pedestrian killed in south Austin wreck, police say

  • Student Falls To Death While Taking Photo On Cliff

    Student Falls To Death While Taking Photo On Cliff

  • Six years later: Learning from the deadly West fertilizer plant explosion

    Six years later: Learning from the deadly West fertilizer plant explosion

  • Transgender UT student loses scholarship after military policy change

    Transgender UT student loses scholarship after military policy change

  • Neighbors concerned following sexual assualt in north Austin apartment complex

    Neighbors concerned following sexual assualt in north Austin apartment complex

  • Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday

    Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday

  • Austin could spend $8-16M to fix Shoal Creek landslide

    Austin could spend $8-16M to fix Shoal Creek landslide

  • Voting rights groups protest Texas Senate passage of SB 9
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Voting rights groups protest Texas Senate passage of SB 9

  • Austin property values not increasing as much as they have been

    Austin property values not increasing as much as they have been

  • Cycle Nation spins into Austin for inaugural event

    Cycle Nation spins into Austin for inaugural event

  • Texas Storm Stream: Texas forecasters track severe storms set to arrive Wednesday

    Texas Storm Stream: Texas forecasters track severe storms set to arrive Wednesday

  • San Marcos receives grant to enhance emergency systems

    San Marcos receives grant to enhance emergency systems

  • Difficulties fighting Notre Dame fire draw comparison to Governor's mansion arson

    Difficulties fighting Notre Dame fire draw comparison to Governor's mansion arson

  • 'The Travis' designed as tallest building in Rainey Street area

    'The Travis' designed as tallest building in Rainey Street area

  • Round Rock sixth graders receive e-cigarette/vaping message

    Round Rock sixth graders receive e-cigarette/vaping message

  • Approved House bills could secure cancer research agency

    Approved House bills could secure cancer research agency

  • Woman assaulted in her north Austin apartment, police say

    Woman assaulted in her north Austin apartment, police say

  • Local business trains employees on 'hands-only CPR'

    Local business trains employees on 'hands-only CPR'

  • Studio 51-Tuesday: American Heart Association's "Cycle Nation"

    Studio 51-Tuesday: American Heart Association's "Cycle Nation"

  • Bill could kill Austin MLS stadium deal

    Bill could kill Austin MLS stadium deal

  • Cell phone video of West explosion

    Cell phone video of West explosion

  • Three states facing voter suppression investigation

    Three states facing voter suppression investigation

  • Project Hero

    Project Hero

  • Employee shares why learning CPR is so important

    Employee shares why learning CPR is so important

  • ABC Home and Commercial Services CPR training

    ABC Home and Commercial Services CPR training

  • 'Living wage rate' study shows Travis County lags behind

    'Living wage rate' study shows Travis County lags behind

  • Highest severe storm threat this spring tomorrow night

    Highest severe storm threat this spring tomorrow night

  • Family Reunites With Pets After Tornado

    Family Reunites With Pets After Tornado

  • State oversight of sex ed curriculum up for debate at the Capitol

    State oversight of sex ed curriculum up for debate at the Capitol

  • ‘Dead suspect loophole' bill clears Texas House committee
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    ‘Dead suspect loophole' bill clears Texas House committee

  • Austin ISD school rezoning proposals would split southwest neighborhood

    Austin ISD school rezoning proposals would split southwest neighborhood

  • What is the nuclear option?

    What is the nuclear option?

  • Photo of racist promposal prompts Vandegrift High School investigation

    Photo of racist promposal prompts Vandegrift High School investigation

  • Azzi's Ride: A mother's cross-country bike journey for preeclampsia awareness

    Azzi's Ride: A mother's cross-country bike journey for preeclampsia awareness

  • Property tax measure expected to pass Senate without 'nuclear option'

    Property tax measure expected to pass Senate without 'nuclear option'

  • Father James Misko provides context from fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

    Father James Misko provides context from fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

  • Construction is underway for Williamson County's largest park

    Construction is underway for Williamson County's largest park

  • Heart Gallery of Central Texas aims to boost state adoption rates

    Heart Gallery of Central Texas aims to boost state adoption rates

  • Texas lawmakers will focus on high speed rail

    Texas lawmakers will focus on high speed rail

  • Azzi's Ride
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Azzi's Ride

  • Today's the deadline to file your tax return or extension

    Today's the deadline to file your tax return or extension

  • Storms sweep South killing at least 8, injuring dozens, flattening TX town

    Storms sweep South killing at least 8, injuring dozens, flattening TX town

  • Austin evaluates residents' traffic signal concerns once a year

    Austin evaluates residents' traffic signal concerns once a year

  • Planning For Medicare

    Planning For Medicare

  • Bomb explodes in Germany river

    Bomb explodes in Germany river

  • Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

    Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

  • Brenham family reunites with daughter's tissue donation recipient

    Brenham family reunites with daughter's tissue donation recipient

  • City of Taylor works on drainage while families worry about future floods

    City of Taylor works on drainage while families worry about future floods

  • Sheriff: Austin victims jump from third-floor balcony to escape armed ex-husband

    Sheriff: Austin victims jump from third-floor balcony to escape armed ex-husband

  • Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Whataburger

    Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Whataburger

  • Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

    Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

  • Would you vote to raise your taxes? Sales tax proposal sparks debate

    Would you vote to raise your taxes? Sales tax proposal sparks debate

  • State of Texas: Immigration policy and a potential tax vote

    State of Texas: Immigration policy and a potential tax vote

  • 'We should choose compassion' Castro counters Trump on immigration

    'We should choose compassion' Castro counters Trump on immigration

  • Deaf girl has hearing aids stolen

    Deaf girl has hearing aids stolen

  • APD hosts its 13th annual American Heroes Air Show

    APD hosts its 13th annual American Heroes Air Show

  • Complaint: Wilco sheriff commander told deputies to have sex with Live PD producer

    Complaint: Wilco sheriff commander told deputies to have sex with Live PD producer

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Farmer in the Del Valle Night
Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Photo Galleries /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss